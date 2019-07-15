Nonprofit View: Senior living community Acts Fairhaven prioritizes ‘community’

Most people think of “retirement” as a time of well-deserved relaxation and leisure, when the demands of career and family are reduced, and one can finally spend time on individual pursuits and treasured pastimes. Today, an overwhelming majority of seniors are hoping to stay in their own homes for this stage of their lives, a trend referred to in the senior living industry as “aging in place.” This desire is understandable, as the comfort and familiarity of home exert a powerful pull on the human spirit.