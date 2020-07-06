Nonprofit View: Community counting on everyone to fill out census l COMMENTARY

One of the great things about living in the United States is our freedom. Instead of focusing on topics that divide us, let’s celebrate those that bring us together. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Carroll County, there was amazing collaboration between the health community, government, law enforcement and our citizens to keep people safe and healthy. People jumped in and said, how can I help? As a result, many nonprofits received masks, sanitizer and other critical personal protective equipment when those items were extremely scarce. Our school system quickly recognized that students and families who relied on meal programs, wouldn’t be able to get meals if schools weren’t open. As a result, several schools had food service in parking lots.