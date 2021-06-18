Nonprofit View: MREC faced changes during pandemic, came through it stronger | COMMENTARY

We were truly hesitant. Yet the results exceeded our expectations. It was so rewarding to see the students actively participating using Pear Deck for Google Slides. Ninety percent of the teens indicated that our presentation helped them better understand how to build a healthy relationship. They used descriptors like: helpful, amazing, reliable, educational, informative, fun and interactive. It was fun for us, too! Of course, we look forward to next year when we can see smiling faces in person instead of talking to a screen full of Skittles.