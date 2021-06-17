Nonprofit View: Summer fun for all at the Hill ‘Y’ camp in Westminster | COMMENTARY

School is out! Cheers from kids! Parents wondering “what do I do now?”
The Hill Y camp in Westminster is here to help!
Whether you are a parent, grandparent or guardian of a child in grade school, the summer break is full of extra time for fun! The Y has decades of experience safely and happily engaging children in summer programs that are healthy, positive and fun, all while promoting growth, self-reliance, and self-discovery. Additionally, we continue our commitment that a high-quality, enriching and an inspiring summer is accessible to all through our Y Open Doors financial assistance program.
Summertime is a risk point for all kids but particularly so for children and youth whose families can’t afford enrollment in camp and other enrichment activities that keep youth engaged, safe and learning.
Not surprisingly, last summer the Y experienced a 40% rise in the need for Y Open Doors financial assistance to help families send their children to camp. This summer the need continues to grow as the full effects of COVID are realized. Kids urgently need a return of “normal” childhood, extra nurturing, and a sense of safety brought back into their lives.
Eligible families living at or below the federal poverty level or have other circumstances which indicate that they need help affording camp may apply by submitting a Financial Assistance Application which can be found on the Y website: https://ymaryland.org/financialassistance or by stopping by our location at 1719 Sykesville Road, Westminster. Our goal is to help as many children and families as possible throughout the entire summer.
To register your child for camp, learn more about camp and Y programs, and help send a kid to camp or make a donation, please contact the Y at 410-848-3660 or visit us online at https://ymaryland.org. A sincere thank you to everyone who has already sponsored a child. There is still time to give!
Safety around water youth swim lessons
The Y’s Safety Around Water program teaches children that water should be fun, not feared. It is designed to reduce the risk of drowning by teaching children basic water safety skills so they can be safe while playing around water.
We are proud to offer this program at the Hill Y in Westminster for our community at no cost. Children ages 4-14 whose families qualify for free or reduced meals in school are able to participate in this program.
Please call the Hill Y in Westminster at 410-848-3660 for more information, or register online at https://ymaryland.orgsafetyaroundwater.
The Y also has memberships, programs and activities for adults and children of all ages! Be sure to contact us soon!
Karen Farley is the membership director of the Hill Y in Westminster.
