Nonprofit View: Direct support professionals going to work throughout pandemic are heroes

I have been seeing and hearing a lot about “heroes” in the news lately. I am not talking about my friends in law enforcement or those who are firefighters and EMT’s. Yes, doctors and nurses are heroes, too, and I know what they go through to keep us safe, healthy, and alive. I am married to a nurse who worked in the ICU for many years and I have a better understanding than most, Lately, I’ve been hearing that grocery store workers and truck drivers are heroes, too, as they go to work to keep us fed and provisioned during the COVID-19 pandemic.