Nonprofit View: Catherine’s Cause works to make sure no lives are lost to drunk driving

Each and every life is precious, and we cannot afford to lose a single one to a drunk driver. Catherine’s Cause is dedicated to doing our part to making our roads safer for all and helping to save lives, but we cannot do it alone. As they say, it takes a village. Do your part by offering to be a designated driver, plan ahead and make arrangements for a safe ride home before your festivities, take personal responsibility for your actions and make a commitment to always make good choices and help others do the same. Together, we can make a difference.