Nonprofit View: Internships with Target Community & Educational Services challenging, life-changing | COMMENTARY

On May 22, McDaniel College held its 151st graduation. Six of our graduate student interns (Brittany Buffington, Zaria Green, Madison Krauss, Kelsey Lineberger, Matt Saltz, and Chris Sanford) successfully completed their academic program and their internships with us at Target Community & Educational Services.
These six young graduate students spent the last two years completing a master’s degree in Human Services Management, preparing themselves to serve in leadership positions in public and nonprofit sectors. During their two-year academic program, they concurrently worked as live-in community living managers with our Target agency managing a home for three adults with developmental disabilities.
Their internship duties included managing the care of three clients with developmental disabilities and being responsible for the management of the staff working in their homes. Each is a custom-built home that includes a three-bedroom level for the three clients who call this their home, and a full two-bedroom basement apartment for the graduate students to live during their graduate program.
During this internship, graduate students learn how to schedule and supervise staff, prepare menus, attend medical appointments with their clients, shop for food for the house, maintain the home for themselves and their clients, and manage a budget. This, of course, is a shortlist of their many responsibilities and challenges of managing a group home.
Each home has two graduate students. One is a first-year and the second a second-year student. They alternate nights attending classes at the college and alternate weekends managing the home, clients, and the staff who work with them.
Of course, an agency like ours is licensed by the state of Maryland and a significant amount of paperwork and documentation is involved with running each home. The graduate students learn to manage the paperwork, prepare for home inspections, and attend many professional team meetings with families and professionals.
In return, each of the interns received an 80 percent tuition scholarship and a $26,000 graduate stipend (a total of $52,000 for the entire two-year program), free room and board, and health care benefits.
Yes, it is a significant challenge for someone usually right out of an undergraduate program. But, organization and maturity go a long way to making the experience a positive one. Knowing how to have fun with our clients and go with the flow also helped these graduates manage and balance their studies and their internship.
The internship is challenging, yet fun. Helping our clients grow vegetables in the raised box gardens in the backyard, dinner out with them at your favorite restaurant, summer vacations, walks in the neighborhood, cooking dinner together, and celebrating birthdays are examples of many experiences our graduate students shared.
They call it an internship because it is a learning experience. And, by the way, my six graduates will also tell you that it has changed their lives.
Thank you, Brittany, Zaria, Madison, Kelsey, Matt, and Chris for your dedication and service during the last two years. And good luck in your future endeavors.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Thomas J. Zirpoli, Ph.D., the coordinator of the Human Services Management Graduate Program at McDaniel College, is the president and CEO of Target Community & Educational Services, Inc.