Nonprofit View: The Partnership embracing social media to help keep Carroll County healthy

Vitamin D has many roles in the body and is essential for optimal health. It is important to know that just sitting by a window, while good for you, does not provide any significant vitamin nutrients. You have to be outside for your body to soak it up. Midday, especially in the summer is the best time of day to get that sunshine. When the sun is at “High Noon” (at it’s highest point) the UVB rays are the most intense which means you need to spend less time in the sunlight. Dermatologists recommend that you use a sunscreen of at least 30SPF which blocks 97% of the sun’s UVB rays. So in the same sentence, it is strongly encouraged to go outside midday to get the most of the sunshine for your body, yet wear your sunscreen to protect from sun damage and skin cancer.