Nonprofit View: The Partnership embracing social media to help keep Carroll County healthy

The Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County continues to thrive during this time as we, like many others, try to navigate what is the new normal and what it is going to look like moving forward.
We are all in uncharted territory, and it is comforting to have so many partners to turn to throughout this time. An essential part of this new way is continuing to stay healthy. Our staff have been working from home which is a huge adjustment for our team, but many have navigated the work from home status before us. We have challenged each other to continue to move, get up, walk and drink our water. We were able to encourage each other in person, now we are doing it through phone calls, emails and text messages. We had taken for granted the time we spent eating lunch together, now we are at home with families, spouses, children and pets. This is a learning process for us all.
During this time, The Partnership has become more active and showing a bigger presence on social media. (On Facebook follow The Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County and on Instagram follow HealthyCarroll).
May was a big month for us, as we launched our first social media campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month. We are so grateful for the partners that helped us with each video, post, and information to be shared. Dr. Tony Swetz (Board Member), Dr. Joe O’Leary (Access Carroll), Ed Singer (Health Officer, CCHD) Veronica Dietz (BPWR at CCHD), Kellee Craig, Kaitlin Widerman and Rachel Greenberg (all from CCYSB) all created videos talking about mental health and that you are not alone in this, and provided information about Carroll County Mobile Crisis.
As we move into the summer months, it is important to remember to get outside and gather some of that great Vitamin D from the sun.
Vitamin D has many roles in the body and is essential for optimal health. It is important to know that just sitting by a window, while good for you, does not provide any significant vitamin nutrients. You have to be outside for your body to soak it up. Midday, especially in the summer is the best time of day to get that sunshine. When the sun is at “High Noon” (at it’s highest point) the UVB rays are the most intense which means you need to spend less time in the sunlight. Dermatologists recommend that you use a sunscreen of at least 30SPF which blocks 97% of the sun’s UVB rays. So in the same sentence, it is strongly encouraged to go outside midday to get the most of the sunshine for your body, yet wear your sunscreen to protect from sun damage and skin cancer.
The Partnership is always here for you with lots of information from mental health to sunscreen, and just about anything else in between, please feel free to check out our website at healthycarroll.org for more information!
Tasha L. Cramer is the director of Community Health Improvement for The Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Each Monday, the Carroll County Times publishes a column from a local nonprofit, allowing them to share information about their organization and the issues facing it, as our editorial. To be considered, email cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com with the subject line “Nonprofit View.”