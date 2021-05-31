Nonprofit View: The Arc takes pride in the RISE of direct support professionals | COMMENTARY

Some staff members expressed their interest in advancing their careers or becoming more knowledgeable about working with people with disabilities. And, most every survey included comments about staff members not feeling very “professional” when they were being paid wages that didn’t reflect the magnitude of their responsibilities and the simple fact that they were making decisions that directly impacted people’s lives. After we compiled the results, we would try and find ways to use those comments to improve our service delivery and be a better employer. I’m proud that our culture at The Arc embraces any kind of feedback and uses it to strengthen services.