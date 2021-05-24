Nonprofit View: Boys & Girls Club of Westminster encouraging kids to ‘Be Somebody’ | COMMENTARY

As the song took form, the theme was obvious — when I grow up I want to BE SOMEBODY! Using the BE SOMEBODY slogan, the teens created a logo, a music video and even filmed a documentary about their journey. Selena, a high school member said “the lyrics are real and authentic, the words express our lives. I hope when other kids hear it they can relate.” One thing that is abundantly clear in the song is that our youth want people to “take time to listen” to them. They have important things to say and want to make a difference in the world. They believe that surrounding yourself with positive friends is important and that they are always “stronger together.”