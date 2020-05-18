Nonprofit View: Historical Society of Carroll County seeks help as it embarks on COVID-19 Preservation Project

Facts and figures are important in history. But equally as important are the first-person accounts that bring history to life for those who did not experience them.
That’s why the Historical Society of Carroll County is collecting pictures, video clips and written submissions of Carroll County residents’ experiences during the pandemic through the Society’s COVID-19 Preservation Project.
It’s amazing how life as we know it changed in a matter of weeks. We want to know: How have you adapted to life during a pandemic thus far? What changes have happened in your life? How are you dealing with the pandemic, your work situation, stay-at-home orders, distance learning, shopping, wearing masks in public?
What has surprised you? Inspired you? Challenged you? How are you staying in touch with family and friends? What do you miss? What don’t you miss? How do you think this pandemic is shaping our future?
What is the first thing you’d like to do once social distancing restrictions end?
Within the next few years, the Historical Society would like to create a museum exhibit highlighting community members’ experiences as they lived through the pandemic.
Over the long term, the submissions will be a part of the Society’s collection and can help educate future Carroll countians and researchers.
While we would love to hear from our entire community, we are especially eager to hear from medical professionals, school-aged children and parents of school-aged children, college students, front-line customer service workers serving the public, individuals working from home, individuals who were laid off or furloughed, small business owners, senior citizens, and Asian Americans, African Americans and Latin Americans.
Written submissions are limited to 750 words, and video submissions must be less than 3 minutes in length. Unlocking the past for the future is one of the objectives of the Historical Society of Carroll County.
Help us document this unprecedented time in history and share your experiences with future generations. Please visit hsccmd.org/COVID19 to learn more.
Steven Jakobovic is the executive director of the Historical Society of Carroll Count
Each Monday, the Carroll County Times publishes a column from a local nonprofit, allowing them to share information about their organization and the issues facing it, as our editorial. To be considered, email cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com with the subject line “Nonprofit View.”