Nonprofit View: How remote working can boost our economy

The City of Westminster is uniquely positioned to attract employers with effective remote working given our large commuter workforce and our investments in gigabit fiber internet which enables high speed internet access at home, at cafes and hotspots on Main Street, or at our new coworking facility called CoGarage. However, it will require a more coordinated effort with the State of Maryland and our county commissioners to offer comprehensive remote working incentives to workers and employers beyond COVID-19. These incentives will play a critical role not only in our long term economic goals, but also in “flattening the curve” of a pandemic. Let us send a signal to employers and remote workers that Maryland is truly open for business in a post-Coronavirus world.