Nonprofit View: Historical Society of Carroll County invites public to participate in preservation | COMMENTARY

You can add your voice to preservation by sharing your stories about your experience with COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. We are looking for short narratives about how you are managing the Pandemic and how it has changed you and your family. Perhaps it has changed the way you work or how you interact with your neighbors. We are looking for any written stories to collect as a living testament to this historic event. As an overall goal, we want your voice as part of the permanent digital record of our times and changes in the community. Join us by preserving these stories. Send in your thoughts and viewpoint to info@hsccmd.org to be part of our legacy in the community.