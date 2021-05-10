Nonprofit View: Historical Society of Carroll County invites public to participate in preservation | COMMENTARY

May is National Historic Preservation Month and the Historical Society of Carroll County, Maryland is making the most of it! We are jumping in with safe activities and are getting ready to reopen to the public as the health of our community recovers. We were at the Westminster Flower and Jazz Festival on May 8 sharing information about our campus, our events and membership opportunities.
You can add your voice to preservation by sharing your stories about your experience with COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. We are looking for short narratives about how you are managing the Pandemic and how it has changed you and your family. Perhaps it has changed the way you work or how you interact with your neighbors. We are looking for any written stories to collect as a living testament to this historic event. As an overall goal, we want your voice as part of the permanent digital record of our times and changes in the community. Join us by preserving these stories. Send in your thoughts and viewpoint to info@hsccmd.org to be part of our legacy in the community.
If you want to be more involved with preservation you can join us to help preserve our campus. On May 15, we are hosting a Volunteer Clean up Day at our campus at 210 East Main St. in Westminster. We hope you will come and help us preserve three very important historic structures we maintain. The gardens at the Shellman House need some attention and the upper floors of Cockey’s Tavern need vaccuuming and dusting. We have some trash that could be hauled up from the basement and Main St. columns that need a good scrubbing. Leave a message for Bill at 410-848-6494 Ext. #204 to help us out for the day.
Another preservation opportunity we will host on May 18 is an online presentation about how to preserve your own property with tax credits. We are offering a free Box Lunch Talk about tax credits for homes and businesses in Westminster and in the region. In order to sign up for this event, register on our website at https://hsccmd.org/calendar.
A final preservation activity you could join us for is a Walking Tour of the Westminster Cemetery on May 22 at 10 am with Mimi Ashcraft and David Bearr. This event sold out last year and tickets are available by calling us. Getting up close to the historic grave sites and hearing the stories of local personalities is a great way to discover history.
We hope you take advantage of all the preservation activities offered at the Historical Society of Carroll County, Maryland even if things are not entirely open. We are willing to arrange private guided tours of the campus in small controlled groups in order to maintain social distancing and operate at acceptable safe limits. Take a good look at us again to learn more about history and preserving the past. We want to care for your legacy!
Kristen McMasters is the interim Executive Director of the Historical Society of Carroll County.
