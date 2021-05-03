Nonprofit View: Generosity, volunteers help Carroll County Food Sunday provide Thanksgiving in April for those in need | COMMENTARY

My new role as executive director of Carroll County Food Sunday (CCFS) has given me an up-close view into the incredible generosity and kindness of the people in Carroll County. In three short months, CCFS has recorded unbelievable gifts of food and funds from throughout the county and beyond.
January began with the final totals for the Holiday Hope campaign, sponsored by the Carroll County Times, which yielded a record shattering $198,304 for the five charities, one of which was CCFS.
February completed the move and re-opening of the CCFS Taneytown distribution site, now housed at Trinity Lutheran Church, and open on Thursday mornings. Throughout the summer and fall, the Taneytown Caring and Sharing Ministries generously maintained a drive-through distribution site. CCFS has now re-opened at the back door of Trinity Lutheran Church, at 38 West Baltimore Street, with a COVID safe client choice site. That means the clients can chose the food items they prefer. A full selection of meats, eggs, and shelf-stable foods are once again available in Taneytown to help feed northern Carroll County.
In the south end of the county, a similar site operates on Wednesday mornings in Eldersburg at the kitchen door of Saint Joseph Catholic Community at 915 Liberty Road. The food donations from the church, the local stores, and the community in that area overflow their tables weekly.
In Westminster, CCFS is open at 10 Distillery Drive on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Clients are served through one door, food deliveries arrive at the other door from churches, service organizations, and families who want to help. What a joy to meet these generous people, many of whom do not want recognition but simply want to help those less fortunate.
March was the climax of the quarter, with “Scouting for Food.” Scouts distributed fliers on neighborhood doors and on March 27 the community responded with unprecedented generosity. Consider how much food accumulates if each of your neighbors gives a bag of groceries. That is exactly what happened.
Cars and pick-up trucks, loaded with bags of groceries arrived at the Westminster distribution center. Scouts unloaded, weighed, and sorted the food. Simultaneously, the same thing was happening in Eldersburg, at NESAP in Hampstead and at Mount Airy Net. In total a record-breaking 34,058 pounds of food was shared throughout the county.
Then there are the volunteers. CCFS is run almost completely by volunteers, all of whom care about the citizens they are serving. Most clients are the working poor, people with jobs and income which is not sufficient to meet all of their financial needs. By obtaining food from CCFS, they can better allocate their scarce resources and stay fed and nourished.
All of this generosity has resulted in a bountiful Thanksgiving in April for Carroll County Food Sunday. Thank you.
To learn more and see pictures of this generosity, visit our Web site at CCFoodSunday.org or on Facebook @Carroll County Food Sunday.
Caroline Babylon is the Executive Director of Carroll County Food Sunday. She can be reached at carolinebabylon@gmail.com