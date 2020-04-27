Nonprofit View: CarrollBaby gets diapers to those in need with help from community

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, one in three U.S. families were struggling to afford the cost of diapers. And now, many families are finding themselves in situational poverty and needing to ask for help for the first time. As the economic impact of this crisis deepens, we are already receiving additional requests from parents and other family support agencies. On average, we normally distribute 4,500 diapers per month to existing community partners. For the month of April, over 6,000 diapers were distributed due to the increased need. This may seem like a lot, but we are at capacity while only serving 120 of the estimated 2,000 children in need of clean diapers in Carroll County. With CarrollBaby being less than a year old and 100% volunteer based, it is only with the continued support from our community that we will be able to meet this growing need.