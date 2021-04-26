Nonprofit View: Catherine’s Cause working to end drunken driving | COMMENTARY

Catherine’s Cause is a 503c non-profit organization that is committed to the education of people convicted of DUI or DWI, as well to students, the community and local groups. Victim Impact Forums, which offenders are court ordered to attend, are held every other month at the Carroll County Non Profit Center. The panel of volunteers who come to speak at the forum include, police officers, paramedics, victims, and friends and family members of those who have lost their lives.