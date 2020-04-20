Nonprofit View: Rising Above Addiction, founded after personal loss, there for those battling addiction

On the community level, I have spoken at the Annual Drug and Violence Awareness Expo, which is typically held in the spring, but was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is presented by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. I am also a community partner of our Carroll County State’s Attorney’s office, which allows me to speak before groups with my message. I have also been asked to speak at many other youth organization gatherings. I am so grateful to have these opportunities to talk directly to our youth and to hopefully change the trajectory of their decisions.