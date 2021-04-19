Nonprofit View: Technology & Innovation (Council) to the rescue | COMMENTARY

How did we provide amazing contributions to our community despite being in a pandemic? Like many, I feverously wrote grants and was fortunate to received substantial funding for TechKids, which prior to COVID, was the first of its kind in the state. (The CTIC has donated over 4,000 computers back into the community and during COVID, assisted other organizations get their programs up and running across the state!) We held a phenomenally successful (and safe) golf tournament in July amidst a full-blown pandemic! By the way, we are hosting our 17th annual golf tournament on May 7 if you want to discuss business “in person” while supporting a great cause!