Nonprofit View: Carroll Lutheran School ‘village’ shows support, positivity while educating

Recently, teachers everywhere were forced to establish a plan for educating at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At CLS, the amount of detail and care that went into this planning, in less than a day, was incredible. As most parents, I feel unprepared to take on the task of homeschooling, but I have found every one of my daughter’s teachers, including the principal, to be only an email away, most answering within minutes. There is so much work going on behind the scenes to make sure our children continue to receive the education they need. It is not what anyone signed up for, but it is working.