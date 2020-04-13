Nonprofit View: Carroll Lutheran School ‘village’ shows support, positivity while educating

This seems like as good of a time as ever to reflect on my daughter’s last nine years as a student at Carroll Lutheran School. As an eighth-grader, this will be her last year at CLS. As we move toward transitioning to high school, I am thankful for the time we’ve had at this wonderful school.
I have always known that CLS was providing a superior academic program with their well-rounded curriculum taught by certified and credentialed teachers, but during this challenging time in the world and our country, I am especially seeing even more of the academic and faith foundation that has been laid in my child with the help of CLS. I couldn’t be more impressed. My daughter has been given an individualized education in addition to the opportunity to show leadership and compassion, whether it is as a chapel buddy to a younger child at school or through servant opportunities within the community.
I’d like to take the credit for it all as her parent, however, I realize that we couldn’t do this without the staff and teachers that she has been with for so many hours over the years. Our children spend countless hours outside of our home with educators. To know that they share in your beliefs and truly want your child to succeed is comforting beyond measure.
Recently, teachers everywhere were forced to establish a plan for educating at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At CLS, the amount of detail and care that went into this planning, in less than a day, was incredible. As most parents, I feel unprepared to take on the task of homeschooling, but I have found every one of my daughter’s teachers, including the principal, to be only an email away, most answering within minutes. There is so much work going on behind the scenes to make sure our children continue to receive the education they need. It is not what anyone signed up for, but it is working.
Outside of the day-to-day educating, I am so thankful for the CLS community. They say it takes a village to raise a child, and truer words have never been spoken within this community. Parents, grandparents, clergy, alumni and friends of the school have always come together to help, no matter the request. The positivity and support shown is essential and this school community has become a true family that I know will remain a part of our life, even after we leave.
The decision to send our daughter to CLS nine years ago has been the best one we ever made. As many families, we weren’t sure that private school was within our budget, but we were pleasantly surprised. CLS offers many grant and scholarship options as well as flexible payment plans. Please don’t let finances keep you from exploring CLS. As the school year comes to an end, I invite you to visit www.clsedu.org to learn more about the school.
Although tours are not currently being scheduled, a school representative is available to speak to you and give you a virtual tour. Please complete the “Take a Tour” form under “New Families” and someone will contact you.
Each Monday, the Carroll County Times publishes a column from a local nonprofit, allowing them to share information about their organization and the issues facing it, as our editorial. To be considered, email cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com with the subject line “Nonprofit View.”