Nonprofit View: During Year of the Woman, remember key role played by General Federation of Women’s Clubs

When the US entered World War I in 1917, women in unprecedented numbers went to work handling jobs traditionally held by men. During WWII, five million women entered the workforce. Rosie the Riveter became a cultural icon, representing women who worked in factories and shipyards, many of whom produced munitions and war supplies. 350,000 women served in the military, working as nurses, engineers, chemists, driving trucks, and repairing airplanes. Women’s Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) flew 60 million miles delivering planes from factories to military bases. WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) in the US Naval Reserve served as photographers, control tower operators, and intelligence personnel. In 1948, Congress passed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which enabled women to serve as permanent, regular members of the armed forces. Since World War II, more than 1 million women have served in the US military.