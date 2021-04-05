Nonprofit View: Lost Mountain Group pairs retired military working dogs with veterans | COMMENTARY

At that time, Lost Mountain Group’s (LMG) Founder Andrew Keahon was a K-9 Handler with the DC Metro Police Department where he served as the K-9 and bomb squad commander. Throughout his law enforcement career, he had been working with canine war heroes across the country and expanded further when he accepted a position with a DOD contractor, training canines for military and paramilitary personnel all over the world. Andy always wanted to do more to help the canine’s he worked so closely with. In 2016, his dream became a reality when Lost Mountain Group was founded — his way of helping retired MWD companions and pairing them with US veterans in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Instead of a life of abandonment or euthanasia, the MWD canines that we rescue, are given a new purpose and a whole new life.