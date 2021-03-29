Nonprofit View: Carroll Christian bringing students normalcy, encourages them to use their God-given talents | COMMENTARY

One hundred thirty-seven days and counting. That’s how long Carroll Christian students have been attending school this year — on site, in person, with live teaching!
We’re thrilled to offer some sense of normalcy when things feel anything but normal. Coming into this school year, we knew we needed a solid plan to keep staff and students safe while offering the best education possible, which we firmly believe is on site rather than virtual. Our safety standards have enabled us to stay open since August with zero in-school COVID-19 transmissions, allowing us to continue nearly 50 years of educating students.
At Carroll Christian, our goal is to provide academic and spiritual excellence through a family environment. As we partner with parents to prepare well-rounded young people to serve the Lord, we are committed to their mental, physical, spiritual, and social development. With a focus on preparing graduates for post-secondary education, we strive to develop a biblical worldview and encourage students to use their God-given talents for the betterment of not only our school but society as a whole.
Carroll Christian opened its doors in 1973 as a ministry of Church of the Open Door. Nearly a half a century later, we’re still going strong with growing enrollment for nine consecutive years! To what do we attribute that growth? Many things, including committed faculty, competitive academics, ample extracurricular opportunities, strong spiritual foundation, and quality facilities.
Faculty
You’d be hard pressed to find a more dedicated group of individuals than our staff. Our highly qualified teachers, many of whom have been with the school for over 20 years, genuinely care about each student. Small class sizes enable them to get to know their students’ individual needs and offer unique support.
Academic standards
Carroll Christian offers a rigorous college-preparatory academic program with graduation requirements that meet or exceed state credit and course mandates. Students may choose to work toward several diploma options from General to Advanced Honors College Preparatory. Our preschool, elementary, and middle schools lay a firm foundation for success.
Extracurricular opportunities
Students develop musical and artistic talents through choirs, bands, art classes, and participation in an annual Fine Arts Competition. Our athletic program includes soccer, volleyball, basketball, baseball, and cheerleading, and we’re proud of our many conference championship titles.
Spiritual foundation
We unashamedly stand on biblical beliefs, and Christianity is interwoven throughout our curriculum. Through Bible classes, chapel services, retreats, mission trips, and revival services, we help build the spiritual foundation of our students, so they are equipped to serve as strong Christian leaders in their communities and the world.
Facilities
Our campus is centrally located in Westminster between Route 140 and Center Street. If you’ve never looked beyond our primary building, you’ll be surprised at what’s behind it. Our secondary building houses a full-sized gym, science and computer labs, weight room, and library. Our athletic fields stretch along both sides of Center Street.
To apply
We would love to show you around! To schedule a tour, call Matthew Reisberg at 410-876-3838. Visit CarrollChristian.com to learn more.
Dawn L. Wooden is assistant to the administrator at Carroll Christian.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Each Monday, the Carroll County Times publishes a column from a local nonprofit, allowing them to share information about their organization and the issues facing it, as our editorial. To be considered, email cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com with the subject line “Nonprofit View.”