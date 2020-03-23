Nonprofit View: Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County builds homes, helps people become homeowners

The mission of Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County is to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat provides families and individuals the opportunity to invest in their own future by purchasing a simple, decent home with an affordable monthly house payment.
Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County was formed by a small group of dedicated volunteers who were concerned about the housing needs of the county’s working poor. In the last ten years, we have helped nine families achieve the dream of becoming homeowners. Our next build is a LEED Gold Certified duplex in Taneytown.
There are many ways people can help.
Volunteer
A Habitat build is about much more than constructing a house. It's about helping a family, strengthening a community, working toward something larger than yourself. People from all walks of life volunteer at Habitat building sites. All skill levels, experience and time commitments are welcome. Getting involved with Habitat can be a great team-building opportunity for your workplace, club, church, or civic organization.
Donate
We appreciate all financial gifts, regardless of size. Donations can be mailed to Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County, 255 Clifton Ave. Suite 310 Westminster, MD 21157 or donate securely online at www.cchabitat.org
Become a sponsor
Businesses, churches and others can partner with Habitat to make a real difference. Habitat combines your financial and volunteer support to create a sponsorship package that works for you.
Habitat ReStore
Coming Soon. The Habitat ReStore is a resale store where you can donate and shop for home improvement materials, furniture, appliances and household items. All proceeds from the store are used to further the mission of Habitat for Humanity. The store is open to the public and features a wide variety of merchandise at discount prices. For those wishing to donate items, the ReStore offers free pick up on select items, and all donations are tax-deductible.
Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County is most in need of donations.
Habitat needs financial support to continue helping local families take that step toward achieving their dream of a safe, affordable home and a more secure tomorrow. Every donation, no matter what size, makes a difference.
Habitat homes are sold to qualifying families, not given away. Future homeowners help work on Habitat homes under construction, participate in homeowner education courses, and purchase their home with an affordable, low-interest mortgage.
Habitat for Humanity benefits the community in a variety of ways:
· Creates property taxpayers;
· Improves our area’s homeownership base;
· Overcomes urban and rural blight;
· Creates a sense of community;
· Develops team-building skills;
· Connects people directly to those they are helping.
Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County is an independent, nonprofit, Christian housing ministry. Proceeds help build and renovate homes with local families in need of simple, decent, affordable housing. Donations can be mailed to Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County, 255 Clifton Ave. Suite 310, Westminster, MD 21157 or online at cchabitat.org
Stephanie Averett is Director of Development for Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County.
Each Monday, the Carroll County Times publishes a column from a local nonprofit, allowing them to share information about their organization and the issues facing it, as our editorial. To be considered, email cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com with the subject line “Nonprofit View.”