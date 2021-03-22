Nonprofit View: Siblings suffer through family member’s addiction | COMMENTARY

Robert was protective of Leah and always included her. In turn, Leah looked up to Robert and felt safe in his presence. On the flip side, she also remembers a great deal of family chaos during Robert’s teenage years and learned to accept that the constant drama was part of the family dynamic. Our family now knows that some of Robert’s behavior was triggered by drugs. I share this vulnerable picture of our family to tell others something more serious, like drugs, can be the underlying cause of erratic behaviors. Signs must not be ignored.