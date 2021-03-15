Nonprofit View: Barrier-free embraces those with varying abilities for one-of-a-kind shows | COMMENTARY

There are other opportunities to get involved too! Every month, Barrier-Free hosts a social club. Social Club’s mission is to provide fun, safe, and welcoming opportunities for individuals of diverse abilities to come together and enjoy all our community has to offer, foster new friendships, and develop a sense of confidence and independence in our society. Outings have included: Meltdown DiY Art Studio, Hershey Park, Dave & Buster’s, Screamland Farms, Ski Liberty, and much more! At Barrier-Free, we believe that offering a social group is crucial to fostering a thriving and interconnected community.