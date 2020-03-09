Nonprofit View: Census count will make a big difference for many community members helped by local nonprofits

In less than one month, the process of counting our residents begins. April 1, 2020, is the official start date of this decade’s census, although it’s available online starting Thursday, March 12.
During March and April, we will see a wealth of census information disseminated throughout our state and county. Newsletters, church bulletins, Facebook, evening club presentations, posters, buttons and rack cards will inform our residents about the importance of being counted. Carroll County residents will complete the census, as our ancestors did as early as 1790. And then just as quickly, the census information will disappear.
However, the results of the 2020 U.S. Census, the number of people counted, will continue to influence many aspects of our life in Carroll for the next 10 years.
Census data was used to distribute more than $675 billion in funds during fiscal year 2015, and that’s not including what the state distributes as a direct result of the census count. The census is a per-person count, and the number of people counted directly affects the funding we receive from our government. For every person counted, Carroll is the recipient of about $18,250 per person, over a 10-year span.
Conversely, the number of people who do not participate can result in a financial hit to many operations in our county: education, economic development, school construction, transportation, attracting new business, planning for hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and the location for other health services, planning for faith-based organizations, and public safety. Additionally, our census count determines representation in Congress.
Those of us working in the nonprofit world know the importance of all the above services to all the residents of our county. But we are also keenly aware of the critical programs designed to help the most vulnerable populations whom we serve. Some of these services, which are also supported by census-count dollars, are: help for people in poverty, nutritional services for women, infants and children, Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), services to children and adults with limited English-language proficiency, and public transportation.
Our nonprofit colleagues are cognizant of the connection between a high participation rate and the preservation of these much-needed services and are prepared to assist our clients in the vital role of being counted.
Carroll County’s census count will shape the future of our community. Carroll led our state in 2000 with an 83% participation rate and again in 2010 with an 84% rate; we do not doubt that we can achieve that No. 1 status for Census 2020. Take the census; every person counts!
Lynn Davis is executive director of the Carroll County Youth Service Bureau.