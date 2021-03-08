Nonprofit View: Westminster Ringers offer distraction, hope for the spring season | COMMENTARY

Even though our concerts are virtual, they provide a nice distraction from the difficulties we are experiencing. In December, our two groups, Accelerando and the Westminster Ringers provided a virtual concert called The Characters of Christmas. It brought us joy to tell the story of Christmas through the eyes of the many characters who are part of the story. In February, both groups presented, virtually, a concert entitled Love, Hearts and Chocolate. In this time of isolation, we wanted our community to remember that we are in this situation together and the love we have for each other will prevail.