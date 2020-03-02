Nonprofit View: Technology, music among many ways to help treat addiction

The KnowME band has already won the Carroll Biz Challenge. It keeps a patients health records, medications prescribed, illnesses they may have, etc. I feel that by using this technology it could help first-responders in several ways. A couple of examples would be whether the person who overdosed is on any medications, especially one like Vivitrol, which blocks the opioid receptors in the brain and should help keep the patient from overdosing. A situation like this could be problematic and would be great to know up front as a first-responder. Another way the technology would work is through your breathing and heart rate. If these drop to extreme low levels the band would notify first-responders of a possible overdose.