Nonprofit View: With diapers a growing need, CarrollBaby serving over 200 children a month | COMMENTARY

Diapers are commonly overlooked in conversations surrounding poverty. They are a hidden but growing need in our community and the rest of our nation. Since March of last year, the CarrollBaby diaper bank has seen a 300% increase in need.
A few weeks ago, the first bipartisan bill was introduced in the senate to assist low-income families that struggle to afford the cost of diapers. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Sen. Robert Cramer (R-N.D.) and Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) introduced the The End Diaper Need Act of 2021.
The bill will give $200 million to nonprofit and social service organizations every year between 2022 and 2025 to go directly toward diapers and other diaper supplies. The bill will also fund 200 medically necessary diapers per month for children with complex medical challenges through Medicaid. Lastly, the bill will define diapers and diaper supplies as qualified medical expenses so that families can purchase them through their health savings accounts or health reimbursement accounts.
While all of this is a step in a positive direction, diapers still need to be changed. CarrollBaby distributes a week’s supply of diapers the first week of every month through 6 partner organizations that specialize in early childhood and parenting programs. Infants use up to 12 diapers a day and toddlers use around eight diapers a day, averaging a cost of around $80 a month, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. By distributing at the beginning of each month, families can budget for the remainder of the month.
The last week of every month, when resources are tight for low-income families, emails pour into the CarrollBaby inbox from mothers asking how they can receive help with diapers for their children. Currently, we are at capacity serving just over 200 children each month.
The majority of our diapers are donated directly from the community. We accept opened and unopened packs of diapers. One of the biggest misconceptions about diaper need is regarding size. We receive a large quantity of newborn diaper donations, but the greatest need is for size 4 diapers, size 6 diapers and 4T pull-ups. We have received generous support from local businesses such as Kiser Mechanical Services in Taneytown along with corporate donations from Target in Westminster and Costco in Owings Mills. One of the most convenient ways to donate diapers is through the CarrollBaby wishlist on Amazon, which ships directly to the CarrollBaby storage site.
When a family cannot afford the cost of diapers, the ripple effects can be devastating. Most childcare providers require a supply of disposable diapers or children cannot attend. Parents have reported missing an average of four days of work or school because they did not have enough diapers. Diaper need places additional stress on a household when parents resort to stretching their supply, leaving their children in soiled diapers for longer periods of time.
Pre-pandemic, 1 in 3 families could not afford the cost of diapers. The year 2020 exposed diaper need and the impact it has on families. Parenting is hard enough when you have everything you need. Diapers are essential to the health and well-being of the youngest members of our community.
CarrollBaby is a fund of the Community Foundation of Carroll County and a member of the National Diaper Bank Network.
Lauren Bukszar is the founder of CarrollBaby.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Each Monday, the Carroll County Times publishes a column from a local nonprofit, allowing them to share information about their organization and the issues facing it, as our editorial. To be considered, email cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com with the subject line “Nonprofit View.”