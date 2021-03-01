Nonprofit View: With diapers a growing need, CarrollBaby serving over 200 children a month | COMMENTARY

The majority of our diapers are donated directly from the community. We accept opened and unopened packs of diapers. One of the biggest misconceptions about diaper need is regarding size. We receive a large quantity of newborn diaper donations, but the greatest need is for size 4 diapers, size 6 diapers and 4T pull-ups. We have received generous support from local businesses such as Kiser Mechanical Services in Taneytown along with corporate donations from Target in Westminster and Costco in Owings Mills. One of the most convenient ways to donate diapers is through the CarrollBaby wishlist on Amazon, which ships directly to the CarrollBaby storage site.