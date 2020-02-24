Nonprofit View: Lions raise funds for global causes

Lions serve to prevent avoidable blindness and improve the quality of life for people who are blind and visually impaired. One way we do this is through the Lions Vision Research Foundation, Inc. (LVRF) which supports low vision research and rehabilitation to minimize the disabilities caused by low vision and blindness. The objectives of the LVRF are being met through its partnership with the Lions Vision Research and Rehabilitation Center (LVC), at the Wilmer Eye Institute of The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions in Baltimore. Find out more about the LVRF at www.lionsvision.org