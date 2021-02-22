Nonprofit View: Carroll Lutheran School students thriving in year unlike any other | COMMENTARY

Carroll Lutheran School (CLS) was in the same boat as everyone else in March. I will never forget sitting in my office and watching the news conference that fateful Thursday when the order was given to shut down all schools effective at the end of the next day. It was a moment like no other. I was somewhat heartened because our board and staff had been considering this “remote” possibility for some weeks, so we were a little prepared, but hearing the words and then living the coming weeks and months was something no preparation could have planned for. Amazingly, as we performed daily check-ins with our principal, we saw that by the following Tuesday (just two school days later), our school was not only figuring it out, but we also had students in virtual classrooms learning! For the littles, we had other educational work being done. Of course, the system wasn’t perfect that day, but within a week or so, it smoothed out as families, students and staff got used to not just this new educational reality, but the reality that we were going to be stuck at home for a while. I watched as children continued to learn, every day, albeit in a very different way.