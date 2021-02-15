Nonprofit View: Dream Big Union Bridge has been busy since its inception in 2017 | COMMENTARY

Dream Big Union Bridge was very busy last fall and throughout winter.
We held a Pumpkin People Contest and awarded a winner for each category (Business, Non Profit, and Family), followed by a Holiday Decorating Contest which really lit up the town and we awarded three prizes for that. We decorated the huge tree at the square, which brought smiles to the community.
The shop that we run “Union Bridge Gift Shop” had a great holiday season and had visitors from all over the state and neighboring states. We kicked off the holiday season with a weekend open house with door prizes, and “to go” refreshments.
With the gift shop, which had its grand opening in July, we try to bring our community together to assist the community and its needs. The Dream Big store houses 43 vendors that rent booths for $25 to $85 per month depending on the amount of space they use. Myriad merchandise is for sale including housewares, crafts, gently used items, antiques, toys, computer gaming supplies and holiday decorations. Dream Big charges just enough for the spaces cover expenses.
Founded in June 2017, Dream Big Union Bridge is a 501c3 nonprofit organization consisting of volunteers coming together to improve the Town of Union Bridge. We held a get-together on June 19, 2017 to see what the interest would be from town residents and we had a great turnout. We have been going full steam ahead since that meeting.
Our first year was very successful and included a 50-50 raffle, helping elderly residents move, a sub sale, basket bingos, a coffee painting fundraiser and building an donating a billboard/kiosk to the town. We also held the inaugural Duck Derby.
We are open to any suggestions or ideas.
We try to support the area businesses as much as possible. Our mission is to bring businesses and residents together to improve and beautify the Town of Union Bridge. We have been working hard to raise money and give back to our town. The local businesses in town have been extremely supportive as well as others throughout the county. The county commissioners have also been very supportive and have attended events that we have hosted.
We want people to feel welcome and to visit our wonderful little town. Back in the day Union Bridge was quite a happening town. There are numerous vacant buildings that are available for rent or to purchase as well as housing. It’s a great town to be a part of.
We meet the first Monday of every month and are always looking for volunteers. All are welcome. We are currently working on the details for our upcoming “Annual Rubber Duck Derby” to be held in May 2021.
Visit us on Facebook by searching Dream Big Union Bridge to see what activities we have going on.
Cheri Thompson is the co-founder of Dream Big Union Bridge. To reach her or to learn more about the organization, call 443-340-6305 or email ravent16@yahoo.com.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Each Monday, the Carroll County Times publishes a column from a local nonprofit, allowing them to share information about their organization and the issues facing it, as our editorial. To be considered, email cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com with the subject line “Nonprofit View.”