Much of the work that is carried out by the LCCC is completed by our dedicated tutor volunteers, who believe in our students’ ability to improve their reading, writing and math skills, and to pursue a better life for themselves and their families. Our primary objectives have evolved over the years as the number of individuals who were illiterate has dropped dramatically. However, we now have a higher number of individuals who are considered to be at a low-literacy level. Many never completed high school or did not receive a diploma for various reasons. Like everyone else, these individuals have the same goal of pursuing a better life.