Yet, there is hope. Many recovering addicts (and their families) share about the hopelessness they experienced in the depths of their addiction. One needs to go no further than the next local 12-step meeting to hear about that pain. The hope comes not at the beginning of those stories, but later, as individuals in recovery describe what it was like to hit bottom and, only there, find grace, peace, and love. For years, communities like our own have tried to sweep the ugly reality of addiction under the rug. That is no longer an option.