Rising opioid addiction, overdose deaths, homelessness, hunger, and broken families not only pepper our headlines, they are an all-too-familiar reality in our neighborhoods, schools, businesses, and churches. These are not distant, urban experiences, but realities here in our own community. In many ways we are all overwhelmed with the world’s deep hunger.
Yet, there is hope. Many recovering addicts (and their families) share about the hopelessness they experienced in the depths of their addiction. One needs to go no further than the next local 12-step meeting to hear about that pain. The hope comes not at the beginning of those stories, but later, as individuals in recovery describe what it was like to hit bottom and, only there, find grace, peace, and love. For years, communities like our own have tried to sweep the ugly reality of addiction under the rug. That is no longer an option.
As the demand for residential treatment services increases, so, too, does the response from the Addiction Healing Center at the Westminster Rescue Mission.
This spring, in addition to opening two transitional houses for men in recovery, the Addiction Healing Center will open up to 22 beds for women, offering new hope and a second chance at life free from the destruction and despair of substance use and addiction.
The Women’s Recovery Program at the Addiction Healing Center will closely mirror the existing comprehensive treatment program for men (which serves up to 36 men), providing separate housing facilities, clinical and counseling services, work-force training.
Although services will certainly be tailored for women, the core elements of the program remain.
· Long-term support: The recovery program is a long-term, residential, alcohol and drug addiction treatment option. Studies have shown that longer lengths of stay in treatment result in better outcomes.
· Faith-based curriculum: Research has also found that faith and spirituality play a significant role in the success of recovering individuals. The program is based on the belief that true life transformation is possible and found by pursuing one’s faith. Although the Addiction Healing Center and its curriculum are firmly planted in the Christian faith, participants aren’t required to be Christian, but respectful of the program.
· Quality: Provides a CARF-accredited recovery program with an ASAM 3.1 level of care.
This includes:
· A highly structured, individualized, 9-month residential program licensed by the Maryland Behavioral Health Administration.
· Daily work therapy / workforce development activities which prepare clients with soft and hard workforce development skills. These help reinforce concepts of responsibility, accountability, collaboration, and self-worth.
· Group and individual mental health and addictions counseling and case-management services.
· A family mediation option.
· Peer recovery support services.
· On-site primary and psychiatric care and medication management.
· Multiple weekly 12-step meetings on campus and in the community (AA, NA, Celebrate Recovery)
We won’t do this work alone. Long-established in the business of providing ministries of relief, rescue and other services for individuals and families in need, the Addiction Healing Center at the Westminster Rescue Mission, established in 1968, will continue to partner with local churches and businesses, individuals, and social service agencies.
Stephanie Halley is the executive director of the Westminster Rescue Mission.
