Lions Camp Merrick partners with Bridging Hands to provide an overnight camp for deaf/hard of hearing children and children of deaf adults. Both organizations come together to create a positive environment to help these children build character, self-esteem and connect with others facing the same challenges they are, all while they are having fun making friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. Summer Camp dates are July 15 to 20. For more information, contact info@lionscampmerrick.org. To donate for this cause please send funds to: Lions Camp Merrick, P.O. Box 56, Nanjemoy, MD 20662.