Several weeks later, I asked Zack to begin our meeting, and he quietly and hesitatingly described what he had done. He seemed guarded, as he took responsibility for “making a bad choice” and admitted that he was so angry that he was hitting everyone wearing the other team’s uniform. When it was Michael’s grandmother’s chance to speak, she asked if she could read a letter that she had written to Zack. She described how angry she had been at him, and how she had prayed, asking God what to do. She wondered what Jesus would do if He had a grandson who had been harmed like that. She said that it was clear what Jesus would do — He would forgive. So she told Zack that she forgave him. She said that she had been praying for him.