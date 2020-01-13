Consider how much healthier it would be to not have the stress, discomfort, awkwardness, or trepidation at our family or work gatherings throughout the year. How different would it be if next year’s holiday gatherings could include all of our family members? We all experience conflicts and probably never consider taking them to mediation. Too often people in conflict believe their conflict has to reach epic proportions before seeking a dispute resolution process such as mediation, or they believe a situation might be too far gone to resolve. However, mediation can be very helpful at any stage of a conflict.