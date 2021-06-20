Nonprofit View: Legacy Gala, Historical Society of Carroll County’s biggest fundraiser, set for June 26 | COMMENTARY

“COVID-19 has made life challenging for all non-profits,” offers Kristen McMasters, acting executive director and HSCC Board of Trustees chair. “However, through it all we’ve managed to develop a new slate of in-person events and exhibits. Some of these depend on the success of the Legacy Gala which provides a quarter of our operating funds. We invite everyone to join us on June 26 to learn more about the local history of mass communication and the Society’s upcoming activities.”