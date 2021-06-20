Nonprofit View: Legacy Gala, Historical Society of Carroll County’s biggest fundraiser, set for June 26 | COMMENTARY

The Historical Society of Carroll County will once again transform its popular annual Legacy Gala into a virtual affair in the interest of COVID-19 caution. The annual fundraising event on June 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. is free to all with access to an internet connection or Comcast Channel HD 1086.
This year’s theme is “Getting the Message: A Historical Celebration of Communication in Carroll County.” From 1813′s Engine of Liberty and Uniontown Advertiser newspaper to the nation’s first Rural Free Delivery to Quantum’s and Ting’s Internet services, communication has played an essential role in the county’s history.
The live program celebrates these events through the original choreography of Manchester’s Dynamite Dance Company, a mini-documentary about the history of RFD and the telephone, and interviews with personalities connected to local media, including Linda Payne, daughter of WTTR founder, Russ Morgan, Carroll County Times editor Bob Blubaugh, and the Community Media Center’s executive director, Richard Turner.
The program also features the cool jazz of the Eric Byrd Trio and amusing clips from the Boys & Girls Club in which kids puzzle over some of yesterday’s common communication instruments. Additionally, viewers will have opportunities to participate in a silent auction and bid on such items as a stay at a Hilton Head condo, hand-crafted jewelry, a wine basket, and gift certificates to local eateries.
Local auctioneer Galen Roop will be on hand to help raise funds for this year’s “Gift for the Cause,” devoted to matching a $40,000 Maryland State Bond Bill grant. The Society plans to use these monies to repair the deteriorating bricks and mortar on its three historic buildings.
The annual Legacy Gala is the Society’s largest annual fundraiser, and this year, more than ever, it will rely on member and community support as it exits some especially difficult times with exciting plans.
“COVID-19 has made life challenging for all non-profits,” offers Kristen McMasters, acting executive director and HSCC Board of Trustees chair. “However, through it all we’ve managed to develop a new slate of in-person events and exhibits. Some of these depend on the success of the Legacy Gala which provides a quarter of our operating funds. We invite everyone to join us on June 26 to learn more about the local history of mass communication and the Society’s upcoming activities.”
While the virtual gala is free, donations via the Historical Society’s website are welcomed and encouraged. The event will be broadcast on Comcast Channel HD 1086, on the Society’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hsccmd and on its YouTube channel accessible through HSCCmd.org.
Registration information for auction bidding and donations can be found on the Society’s website, www.hsccmd.org.
The Historical Society of Carroll County connects the past to the present and makes the county’s vibrant history tangible, relevant, and meaningful for today’s diverse communities and for generations to come. Learn more at www.hsccmd.org.
Reach Kristen McMasters, acting executive director of the Historical Society of Carroll County, at 410-848-6494, ext. 202 or execdirector@hsccmd.org.
