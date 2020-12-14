Nonprofit View: Local Lions complete successful service projects during the pandemic | COMMENTARY

Lions in Carroll County continue to serve and to assist neighbors in need with a variety of hands-on, physically distanced service projects.
The Deer Park Lions collect canned goods for Carroll County Food Sunday (CCFS) and members volunteer there weekly to assist with food distribution. They collect used eyeglasses, loan free medical equipment, and conduct monthly park clean-up at Deer Park Community Park.
The Freedom District Lions operate a medical equipment loaning closet and they hold a food pantry in conjunction with Community Organizations Active in Disasters. They conducted a pillow and blanket drive for the homeless, participated in a diabetes awareness walk and have environmental trash pickup. They partnered with the Liberty and Century High School LEO clubs to deliver Thanksgiving meals.
Roaring Run Lions served 160 families with two “Pop-Up” food pantries. They entertained 100 children with contests, activities and “Trunk-or-Treat” at the Roaring Run Lions Club Park. They made “no-sew” blankets and scarves for the homeless and they operate a medical equipment lending program.
The South Carroll Lioness Lions Club hold twice yearly environmental shred events and collect food donations for the pantry at Wesley Freedom Church. They support a 5-year-old Eldersburg girl with brain cancer. The club is collecting new and gently used sneakers and tennis shoes in the “Sneakers for Abby” program. This is an environmental project, fundraiser for childhood cancer and a way to provide shoes to needy people around the world. They collected winter gear, pillows, and blankets for the homeless. They are displaying a Memorial Tree at the Christmas display at 1743 Deer Park Road in Finksburg.
The Taylorsville-Winfield Lions Club is collecting items for the American Warriors Care Package Program. You can learn more about the program at www.awcpp.com.
The Terra Rubra Lions Club supports the food pantry at New Midway/Woodsboro Elementary School and provided Thanksgiving bags to the needy. Four days a week they deliver food to the family of a 2-year-old cancer patient. They had a diabetes awareness project on World Diabetes Day.
Need more ideas?
· Consider donating a mobile phone, laptop, or tablet to a student for virtual learning or to a nursing home so residents can connect to family and friends.
· Volunteer to translate documents or to virtually teach those learning a new language.
· Use your musical talent to share a virtual performance with isolated groups such as nursing home residents or hospitalized patients.
· Ask nursing homes or rehabilitation facilities if you can write to residents who may be isolated from friends and family.
· Explore virtual tutoring opportunities for students who need extra help during remote learning mandates.
· Record audiobooks for the visually impaired or read to children virtually to build their love of reading and storytelling.
· Sew reusable masks to schools, nursing homes and social service agencies.
· Help neighbors in need with yardwork, gardening, and painting.
· Pick up medication or groceries for an isolated neighbor.
Find out more about Lions Clubs at www.lionsclubs.org/en or https://mdlions22w.org.
Susan Bonura is a past president of the South Carroll Lioness Club.
Each Monday, the Carroll County Times publishes a column from a local nonprofit, allowing them to share information about their organization and the issues facing it, as our editorial. To be considered, email cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com with the subject line “Nonprofit View.”