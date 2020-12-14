Nonprofit View: Local Lions complete successful service projects during the pandemic | COMMENTARY

The South Carroll Lioness Lions Club hold twice yearly environmental shred events and collect food donations for the pantry at Wesley Freedom Church. They support a 5-year-old Eldersburg girl with brain cancer. The club is collecting new and gently used sneakers and tennis shoes in the “Sneakers for Abby” program. This is an environmental project, fundraiser for childhood cancer and a way to provide shoes to needy people around the world. They collected winter gear, pillows, and blankets for the homeless. They are displaying a Memorial Tree at the Christmas display at 1743 Deer Park Road in Finksburg.