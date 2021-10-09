Dean Minnich: What Will History Say About US? | COMMENTARY

We had taken raw nature and open land and owned it; turned rivers into corridors to the wealth of the lumber, land, minerals and potential of unspoiled wilderness. We tamed the land and conquered the peoples we found there; we were entitled to it, because we could and would take it, trade for it, buy it, sell it, feed it with our accumulating wealth and expanding technology and our work ethic. Survival of the fittest was no longer just meeting the needs of food, shelter and clothing; it was now about competing, growing wealthy and dominating all who would challenge us.