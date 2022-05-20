Dean Minnich: Americans demand fairness. Just not for everyone. | COMMENTARY

It’s apparently the government’s fault that parents can’t find baby formula on the shelves of America’s stores.

So, people want President Biden to fix it.

Prices are going up for everything, and so is pay, but there are more job openings than takers, so people want Biden to fix it.

Gasoline has gone up in part because people wanted America to do something about the Russian barbarism in Ukraine, and part of the fix was to hit Putin and his cronies where it hurts, in the pocketbook.

People were interviewed as they filled up their gas tanks and said they didn’t mind paying more for gas if that’s what it took, and it was better than getting dragged into nuclear war, but that was yesterday. So, fix it.

COVID is sticking around, and that’s government’s fault, too. So, people want government to fix it.

But not if it means mandates. People hate mandates.

More specifically, they hate mandates that are inconvenient, especially to them. They don’t mind if it’s a bother to others, so mandate something that affects others, but nothing that crimps what we want to define as our individual right to be allowed to live our own idea of normalcy.

That’s the prevailing normalcy: self-interest.

We were founded on the idea that everybody gets a say in what government does, and to many, that means everybody deserves special treatment, so long as the special treatment is good for people like us, whoever “us” is. Which is essentially not “them.”

Candidates for office are falling all over themselves promising they have the answers. One Maryland candidate for governor — who touts her experience in the Hogan administration — is running ads saying parents should decide school policy on whether to shut down or wear masks when numbers go up, but she assures voters that schools should stay open, and kids should not have to wear masks.

Who knew leadership was so simple?

No answers yet on which parents should prevail if there is a disagreement on how far democracy goes in running anything. Just fix it.

This ignores the fact that school officials can’t even escape the public rage over decisions about when school should start in the fall and end in the spring. And which religious holidays should be observed with closings, and which signs and symbols of the observance should be permitted. What words can be said.

We can’t agree on how to talk about the events of history that bring us to where we are today. It’s too political to teach political issues that are directly related to the reasons why people from all over the world, from every cultural background, wound up in what we unashamedly call the United States of America.

We can’t even acknowledge that some of the people represented in the population today are direct descendants of people who didn’t want to come here.

Americans demand fairness, but not for everyone.

One point of contention is who gets special attention when difficult questions arise, such as should women be allowed to vote, and who is entitled — indeed, is there an entitlement? — to quality health services, food, shelter, and public safety.

An essential premise of the Founding Fathers, although limited in scope, was solid: Whoever was considered to be a citizen had the right to vote for representative government. That was the democracy part.

But after a lot of squabbling, they realized that a pure democracy was too chaotic. So, they changed it up and made the government model a republic. That means whittling the size of the committee of deciders down without ignoring anyone who wanted to take the time to elect those who make decisions on the basis of the greatest good, without favor or malice. Reason and integrity were expected.

Nice train, but it has jumped the rails. Actually, it was pushed off, diverted, hijacked by those who have the most influence, with money, or with the threats of malice disguised as freedom and personal rights.

We have lots of democracy, but it runs into partisan obstructionism and hypocrisy, and nothing gets fixed.

Want to fix it? Show up with skills, courage, character, facts, openness and good will for all. Don’t plan to stay long.

Dean Minnich is a lifelong newsman who served two terms as a county commissioner in Carroll County.