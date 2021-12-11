Dean Minnich: Your choices are sitting in a warehouse | COMMENTARY

Let’s connect the dots from the death of Main Street a generation or two ago to today’s headlines and News At 7 showing containers stacked on wharves and empty store shelves.
To keep it simple, let’s focus on the changes to your local pharmacy — if your small town was lucky enough to have one — in the 1960s. It had a counter in the back where Doc filled prescriptions, and you could grab a burger or a sundae at a small lunch counter along one wall.
While you waited for the meds, you could pick up a magazine, some cosmetics or other sundries, candy, and perhaps a bottle of liquor. The drugstore was lined up along the busy street with one or two grocery stores, perhaps a department store or two, a couple of jewelry stores, women’s clothing shops, a men’s store, a Woolworths, half a dozen eateries, at least one of them with a grill full of sizzling hot dogs.
As commuters and growing families created a demand for more housing, strip malls appeared in the mid-60s to serve what was becoming a suburban clientele demanding more choices. More choices were expected, which meant inventories had to be expanded, which meant more warehouses serving a region.
Chain stores came in and shoved aside the local pharmacy, and they built bigger stores. It was joked that you could probably buy a car in a drugstore, the way things were going.
I first heard the term “just in time” warehousing when I complained — for the third time — about getting my prescription only partially filled at a chain pharmacy, requiring that I return in a few days for the remainder. It’s a new thing, the pharmacist explained; the company saves money by ordering meds just in time to fill them and move them to the customer, getting faster cash flow and saving on costs of renting regional warehouse space.
How nice for the stockholders of the big pharmacy chain, I thought. What a pain for the small-town customer. Instead of being known by our faces and names, we were becoming known by our credit card account.
Before long, I recognized the practice in most retail operations. If you think about it, Amazon Prime is the ultimate consequence of getting an order straight from a warehouse — any warehouse that has something as small as a tube of toothpaste. “Free” shipping available.
It’s lethal to small business, but who cares, right?
With the upheaval of commerce caused by the pandemic, buying patterns changed shipping patterns and warehousing was tossed into chaos. A few slick executives figured out that until the sales flow was normalized, why not let shipping containers sit on the docks until there was an order placed: Just in time warehousing using dock space and trucking containers is cheaper than renting space in buildings.
Meanwhile, the suburbs are ringed with empty malls and space that could be used to stash commodities that languish on wharves or on ships off California. The disruption from the perfect storm of pandemic, public panic and disgruntlement and uncertainty led to shortages of truck drivers, clerks, laborers and political expediencies that undermined confidence in the economy and everything else about America.
The willingness of some unethical people in power, in business and in government, exacerbated the problems. The willful ignorance of a large part of the electorate has not improved the situation.
So let me just point out that if we had embraced the idea of supporting a nice local pharmacy where you could get your medications and a chicken salad sandwich with a chocolate shake, life would be a lot better.
Dean Minnich is the son of a small-town merchant and worked as a stock boy in the town pharmacy when he was in high school. His career in news writing and editing began in the 1960s.