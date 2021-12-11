Dean Minnich: Your choices are sitting in a warehouse | COMMENTARY

While you waited for the meds, you could pick up a magazine, some cosmetics or other sundries, candy, and perhaps a bottle of liquor. The drugstore was lined up along the busy street with one or two grocery stores, perhaps a department store or two, a couple of jewelry stores, women’s clothing shops, a men’s store, a Woolworths, half a dozen eateries, at least one of them with a grill full of sizzling hot dogs.