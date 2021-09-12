Dean Minnich: America has always been a divided land. It’s part of our DNA. | COMMENTARY

We’re still bickering over the issue of how much power the federal government has today, from how states count votes in a national election, to how to deal with the issues of vaccinations in a pandemic that affects the entire world, beyond the politics of the local governors or local school boards. And then there is Texas, still being Texas, whose new legal definition of personal liberty favors those who want to sue others who have a different opinion of whether women should have access to abortions.