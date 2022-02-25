Dean Minnich: Putin steps in when values of truth, fairness fade | COMMENTARY

A little over two years ago it seemed unthinkable that a virus would change everything, everywhere so completely. That it would mindlessly slash its way across social classes, economies, cross oceans and continents and ignore religions and racial identities and then, in the waning days linger because of a toxic blend of fatigue, ignorance, and political appropriation.
It was unthinkable that should any such pandemic catastrophe take over that we would develop vaccines so quickly to combat it, and then it was unthinkable that people would refuse to accept the salvation of science, choosing superstition, rumor, and cultish loyalties over self-preservation. Unthinkable that people would refuse to wear a mask for their own protection; unthinkable that disregard for the health of others was as widespread as it turned out to be.
For me, it was and is unthinkable to wear such blatant selfishness as a badge of honor, as a sort of validation of their political zeal and disdain for social consciousness, or conscience.
Then, I was one of many who thought it unthinkable that a mob of Americans would storm the Congress as it met to confirm the results of a national election. Unthinkable that a loser would refuse to leave an office that he lost despite repeated recounts of ballots and assertions from members of his own party that there was no cheating of any consequence, and the results were valid.
It should not have been unthinkable after more than four years of incredible rudeness, hyperbole, lies, bullying, discredited attempts to abuse the powers of the office of president. Nothing should surprise us now, but there are among us those who want some things to remain unthinkable, improbable, and highly unlikely.
Like war with Russia, or anyone else. We are at war among ourselves, and that should be enough for us to deal with.
Yet Russian leader Vladimir Putin is the prince of doing the unthinkable, which I believe is why our immediate past president is so enamored with him and other autocrats around the world. The growing “strong man” takeovers killing democracy in North Korea, parts of Asia, some central European nations, Brazil and Venezuela have the backing of minorities of citizens who want simple answers to challenges to a self-centered sense of order and privilege.
Putin is shoving his will on the world with his attack of Ukraine for the simple reason that it is no longer unthinkable. The most dangerous justification for abuse of power is the same anywhere in the world, in any culture, any religion, any language. I’ve heard it here, in local government in Carroll County, in state government from representatives in Annapolis. When questioned on an action that they are taking, the tyrant is comfortable saying, “Because I can.”
Nothing divides the populace faster or so definitively as the arrogance in that approach to public policy: Because I can.
How does it come to this? It happens when the unthinkable becomes a credible option in the minds of the people. It is the end result of too much compromise, too lax a hold on the values of truth, fairness, democratic participation and respect for the needs of others. It happens when the only thing that matters is self-interest and winning the moment, without regard for long-term consequences or harm to others.
Donald Trump and his backers always have liked Putin. They like the way Putin takes charge, pushes his agenda without remorse, and destroys enemies. Their world is in black and white, win or lose, strong or weak. No negotiations.
Putin saw these traits in a growing number of Americans. Polls showed a disinterest in this country in Putin’s threat.
He put troops in Ukraine because he has long wanted to see Russia return to its glory days of empire, bully of the European continent and shadow across seas. He won Trump’s respect for his cunning and stoked the divisiveness that festered in America. He won disinterest from Trump’s base.
He invaded Ukraine because he can.
Dean Minnich writes from Westminster.