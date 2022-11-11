Dean Minnich: Weather as an allegory for politics | COMMENTARY

Changes in the past week have been abrupt. A neighbor takes down her flowers. Migrating birds glean berries from the trees. Squirrels pick through the last fruits and treasures in lawns in stop-action screen freezes — scurry, dig, pause.

Seasons are changing. The inevitability of the cycle is a reassuring counterpoint to headlines about the onrush of climate change in fires, floods and shifting shelves of polar ice.

And on a breezy fall day, as other trees’ leaves flicker in sunlight like sequins, workmen come for the most-recent victim of summer storms. They take down the remainder of a mortally wounded tree and reduce it to mulch in the noisy anger of a chipper.

When it’s over, the silence is as welcome as the absence of TV political ads the day after the election.

All this stewing about natural turmoil likely has its roots in the political tension leading to the midterm elections, and all the speculation about what kind of nation America would be after the people have cast their ballots.

Now, in the days after voters cast ballots, we are left to consider what we’ve learned.

It would appear that the immediate storm threat has passed, and some normalcy remains. Results are in, signaling that people went with their personal values and some serious thought. They did not turn the workings of democracy over to the cultists of absolutism in what was predicted to be a “Red Wave,” yammering the absurdities of Trumpism or Q-Anon or whatever.

Voters fill out their ballots at the polling place at Sykesville Middle on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Quite appropriately, people from Carroll County to Georgia to Arizona to New York voted for democracy. It was close, but the nation dodged a catastrophe.

That said, almost as a counterpoint to any smug reassurances of normalcy, we turned our attention the day after elections to watch the formation of a rare November hurricane in the Atlantic. It turned as if controlled like a drone for Florida and the coastal states hit recently by unsettled weather patterns.

The wear and tear the planet has taken by growing numbers of humans turning resources into essentials like water, air and food becomes corrupted for the sake of growing wealth, power and dominance over others. Some of the political divides of late arise out of the debates over what actions need to be taken — or curtailed — to avoid calamity. How do you referee resources and growth of prosperity without exploiting the innocent and destroying the planet?

It’s the essential argument justifying constraints placed on individuals by government, no matter how laissez-faire. It’s likespeed limits posted on roadways — some regard for people using the space is shared, and responsibility is the flip side of opportunity.

We’re free to continue our quests, armed with information and knowledge and experience, and a willingness to accept the limitations of civility.

The storm warnings will pop up, but we showed we can deal with them.

Common sense won the election, or so it seems today.

Keep your eye on the weather, always.

Dean Minnich writes from Westminster.