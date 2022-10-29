Dean Minnich: Freedom to speak must be guarded, defended | COMMENTARY

I know a little something about political debates, having participated in too many during two personal campaigns for commissioner, and either reported or served as moderator in untold others since the early 1970s.

As entertainment, debates run from entertaining to boring, in either extreme bowling over the usefulness of being informative. Why?

Because the ideal of transparency and exposure of the issues and words of the candidates gets hijacked by the essential American — or perhaps human — need to turn everything into a game, to be won at all costs.

The best thing about a debate is that it gives the earnest candidate an opportunity to address any open questions about their positions on public issues.

The worst thing is that most debates are less about answering the moderator’s question and more about using the time to deflect the question and attack their opponent. This is just a prime-time continuation of the all-day, everyday lead-up to elections, when discordant choruses gain television time and newsprint space to spread disinformation, excuses, empty boasts and outright slanderous lies.

The most abused right in America is freedom of speech, ahead even of the despicable record of abuse of the Second Amendment. Both are now employed with impunity to cause injury or intimidate others.

The reason the Right absolutists have the ear of so many otherwise decent Americans is that “America First” is just a tick away from total justification of the less attractive, “Me first.”

When you look and listen to what’s going on amid the banners and the rhetoric of what has shoved aside true Republican politics, you can see and hear the frustration of dealing with the complications of living in an increasingly diverse and complex world.

Any pushback against the argument that life was better in the old days is seen as not a point for discussion or political debate, but a rejection of traditional values.

When racial injustice is pointed out and people of all races take to the streets — and the polls — to turn things around, even gradually, there will be those who see those actions and react against them as a rejection of their own freedoms.

Fear of being pushed out so some other culture can find a place in society is very personal, and feeds on self-preservation. A crutch for the darker, weaker actions born in such fears is to seek someone who agrees and amplifies your selfish thoughts and dresses them up for public display as a “social concern,” or even a patriotic duty.

Even the cloak of religion is sometimes draped over the dirt of hatred, exceptionalism and privilege to justify a political and patriotic argument that has roots in the human ego, not the soul.

Ostensibly, the purpose of a candidate debate is to give the public a real-time look at the who, what, how and why of the ideas of those who seek election to public office.

Such an opportunity lets those who can tear themselves away from some TV game show to be informed about realities that will affect us tomorrow and into the future see and hear for themselves the candidates’ responses to direct questions. Theoretically.

But I grew weary of debates as a reporter and later as a candidate because of the ease with which the debaters avoided answering the questions. I learned that the backstage managers of political candidates held classes on how to use every question as an opportunity to either avoid a clear answer, or better yet, attack opponents.

Free speech is sometimes worthless. But the freedom to speak is a treasure, which, like anything of value has to be guarded and defended with good judgment.

Good judgment requires listening, learning, weighing even the unpleasant heaviness of inconvenient facts, and then having the integrity to act as if the treasure is only worth something if you share it with others.

Dean Minnich retired from full-time journalism as a reporter, columnist and editor and served two terms as a Republican county commissioner.