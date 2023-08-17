Dean Minnich: Pledge only to the U.S. Constitution | COMMENTARY

When I was inducted into military duty, I made a pledge to uphold the Constitution of the United States. It was the only option.

No qualifiers. No names of national heroes or political parties.

I was giving my mind and body and a certain period of time over to an obligation beyond my own personal ambitions to serve the interests of the country. I thought about that the other day while sorting through the news about political ambitions on sordid display.

The news stories are showing a Republican Party bound up tighter than a goose that ate marbles. At issue is party loyalty. The question that makes the most practiced speech makers in GOP politics stumble over their lines on camera is straightforward: If the leading candidate in the polls - former president Donald Trump – wins the party’s nomination for another try at the White House, will you support him, even if he is indicted or, perhaps convicted, on federal charges against him?

They stammer, mumble, and redirect to a non-answer. Most asserted they would support the candidate because they support the party. At best, the response is akin to a child caught in the act of swiping cookies. The devil made me do it.

But why? It’s an inconvenient question, but any thinking person would ask it: If you think there is serious evidence of federal crimes against the Constitution committed by any candidate, why would you support them?

The real answer: It’s about the pledge.

Several Republicans running for president — except Trump — have signed a pledge to support the party’s nominee. The GOP has said signing the pledge is a requirement to participate in primary debates.

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he won’t sign a pledge.

So, to political partisans who raise the money and vet the potential candidates and mine the waters to take down the enemy, loyalty is to the party first, and then to local citizens, and only then to the Constitution.

Disinformation and confusion cultivated to stir conservative outrage and feed the current cultural warfare are dragging down the GOP, not empowering it. For the committed supporter, it’s like the effect of pulling a pin on a grenade after forgetting you’re locked in a room with it. Loyalty to a personality has removed all rationality from political debate.

Some Trump fans have been heckling former VP and current candidate Mike Pence as he campaigns in public. They call him a traitor, accusing him of treason. Treason is a crime against the government, not an individual. Treason is when you violate the Constitution, like attempting to take over the country even after you have lost the election.

Pence finally stood up against the pressure to follow through on a forced “pledge” or perverted loyalty to an individual or cult. That is patriotism, not treason.

He was a little late, but at a critical moment, he did the right thing. It may cost him. Pandering to extremists in the GOP is political suicide.

Some say that’s just politics. It doesn’t have to be.

I never had political ambitions, so when I considered the idea of running for county commissioner, the only person I asked was my wife. She surprised me; she said she thought it was a good idea.

Republican and Democratic clubs and the representatives of government workers asked me pertinent questions. Teachers wanted to know my thinking on school funding, salaries, staff levels, curriculum, and professional development. County employees and emergency service volunteers wanted to know if they would have commissioner support to meet the growing demands driven by growth in population and the draw on things like emergency services, training, and professional leadership. Citizens cared about managed growth and adequate facilities.

Members of local Republican Clubs wanted to know, “If you’re elected, will you pledge to cut taxes?”

No pledges. I just said it would be a matter of working with others managing needs and wants, paying the bills, catching up and then keeping up; gradually and incrementally; representing all citizens, without favoring parties or fearing pressure groups.

Duty, like in the Navy, because we’re all in the same boat.

Dean Minnich served two terms on the Carroll County Board of Commissioners. He is an award-winning columnist and retired editor who writes from Westminster.