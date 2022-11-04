Dean Minnich: A fearful and manipulated country drifting toward implosion | COMMENTARY

Reaction to the assault of Paul Pelosi is a story in itself. The callousness or disinterest evident since the event is a postscript to the national response to the insurrection of Jan. 6 and the general mood of the populace that seems to brood on the horizon like a bank of dark clouds late on a hot August day.

Each day, we are forced to look over our shoulders and gauge the threat level. What’s next? Where? Is there any chance it will blow over, or just clear up?

As one who loves the blessings of a free news media, I find myself on unsteady feet when standing to defend the daily roll call of absurdities reported. A freedom abused by so many because it is guaranteed to all has become our curse.

I fear that no matter the results of the vote this coming Election Day, damage has been done to our culture. Doubts have been sown with reckless disregard for truth, let alone facts. Fear is too easy to brandish when all rules and even the referees are disregarded.

Is there no end to what partisans will do to capitalize on another opportunity to manipulate an edgy nation?

At a time when we need true leadership and wise words with calming voices, we find a new perception of leadership which seems bent on making the news feed with still another inflammatory remark, sometimes with a weak and poorly disguised attempt at what they might call humor, sometimes with allegations that are as obvious as gasoline on a fire.

Righteous self-service is the closest thing I see to real courage in the Rigid Right wilderness of the Republican Party. While some voices remain calm with firm purpose, , trying to keep things centered, they are ridiculed and cast out by the yahoo boys and gals giving no thought to the destruction left in the wake of the excitement.

Fear and ignorance dehumanizes us and, worse yet, leads us to dehumanize others. To play on the anger and fear of people is an act of disrespect.

What keeps me watching and then hovering over the keyboard in what would seem to be futility is the hope that my faith in humanity will overcome the darker purposes of the power-broking partisans and absolutists.

The issues of this election, from the local level to international diplomacy, test our resolve to be more than warriors or conquerors. Each of us shares a role in civil accord, statesmanship, and peaceful coexistence, while moving away from the crude origins of humans who were different from beasts in several important ways.

They had the ability to think, solve problems, and reason. It was the ability to reason that made us find ways to form social networks of cooperation and self-governance, and a key part of that has always, from the very beginning, been compromise in the interest of justice, not at the expense of it.

In a relatively brief period of history, the ideals embraced in the founding of the United States of America have carried us to this point of standing and respect that even international enemies grudgingly acknowledge.

If we turn on ourselves the world will go on. The example we leave for other nations to continue to elevate the lives of humans will be an irony examined by future scholars and will have them shaking their heads.

Dean Minnich has covered and commented on the news since 1963. He continues to write from Carroll County.