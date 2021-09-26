Dean Minnich: At war with the password gremlins | COMMENTARY

The TV ads say if you notice this symptom, or that, see your doctor. So, you try to call your doctor, and you get the recorded answering system, which is a great big filter doubling as a maze to make sure you really, really need to make an appointment. I have timed the process and can certify that it can take up to two full minutes to listen to all the options before you are instructed to push a button. After you argue with robots for a half-hour, you may be privileged to hear the sound of a human voice, which tells you the next available appointment is in three months.