Dean Minnich: Remembering Pop and the importance of new beginnings | COMMENTARY

“When a man can’t work a full day anymore they should just take him out and shoot him,” he said. By then he was left with memories of the rolling mills at Wheeling Steel, where he went to work at 12, and the later years at Blaw-Knox, helping to make guns for the Navy in World War II. His lungs were gone — emphysema — and with it his stamina. But he still had a force of will that was forged along with the ores in the mills and given oxygen by old resentments.